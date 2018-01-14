Ladies advised on self-worth in new episode of Prof. Johnbull – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Ladies advised on self-worth in new episode of Prof. Johnbull
Guardian (blog)
Popular TV situation comedy, Professor Johnbull, powered by telecommunications giant, Globacom, this week, advises young ladies of marriageable age to exhibit a sense of self-worth in their love relationships. The episode entitled Meal Ticket, enjoins …
New episode of Prof. Johnbull condemns exploitative courtship
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!