Ladipo warns detractors to stay away from Supporters Club – The Nation Newspaper

Ladipo warns detractors to stay away from Supporters Club

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in Sports


Ladipo warns detractors to stay away from Supporters Club
Rafiu Ladipo, President-General, Nigeria Football Supporters Club ( NFSC ), on Thursday said that detractors should stay away from the club because it would remain an indivisible entity during his lifetime. Ladipo made the assertion in an interview
