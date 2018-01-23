 Ladipoe: Are You Down feat. Tiwa Savage [Video] – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Ladipoe: Are You Down feat. Tiwa Savage [Video] – Daily Post Nigeria

Ladipoe: Are You Down feat. Tiwa Savage [Video]
Ladipoe is out with a new music video and it is the official music visuals for “Are You Down”. This was the talented rappers debut single under his new label Mavin Records and he was not alone as he featured his label's first lady and diva, Tiwa Savage
