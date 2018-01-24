Lady Reveals The Yahoo Plus Guy Who Allegedly Killed Osun Slay Queen, "Classic White"

The polity is hitting and accusing fingers are being pointed at many people regarding the ritual killing of Osun Slay Queen “Classic White” and we can’t categorically state to a certainty that this is a true revelation but according to a Facebook user, Clara Wayne;

“This ritualist was a boylover Of late Boss solo my sister from another mother � The ritualist know as Kmoney and Bose Solo have a quarrel base on her flirting wit another man �‍.. Although Kmoney was also a Baller(G boy) He has been threatened her I myself don’t want to interfere in the matter because I no what his capable of doing





Because we all know his doing Yahoo plus.. But we believe he love her daring until he eventually slay her life… Of recently on the jan 18 in Osun state





Although have saw the post on Dec 22 last year… But I ignore but I felt something about him that he not a guy � that loves joking





He also mean his words





If he promise you something





His mind won’t be at rest until he purchase it





What a wicked world �





Any thing that comes around goes around





You will surely reap what u sow





Her spirit will avenge you





Ibitoye Akorede Kmoney”





Its a pretty damning accusation to make and according to the law, this guys can’t be arrested because the law of Nigeria only reorganizes killing by physicality not ritualistic. No law in Nigeria that is against ritual but the laws are against killings.

So until such a time that this girl can prove that he killed her friend, nothing will ever happen to the boy.



