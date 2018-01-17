 Lady Shares Conversation With A Guys Asking For Sex Before Offering Her A Job | Nigeria Today
Lady Shares Conversation With A Guys Asking For Sex Before Offering Her A Job

Posted on Jan 17, 2018

First of all, this right here is a common knowledge and yes, getting a job this days in Nigeria is 99% not assured. But for the fact that guys or should I say bosses do this openly and notoriously makes it down right annoying.

Someone shared this whatsapp chat on social media, between a lady, and a guy who promised to give her a job. And apparently, the employer, Harry says he’d employ the lady as his secretary, but she has to be his sex slave ‘kind of’.

This is indeed pathetic. See what she shared below…






