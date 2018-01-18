Lady Slams Freeze’s Fiancee For Wearing ‘Seductive’ Dress, Daddy Freeze Replies – Photos

The war is on guys and Daddy Freeze and his fiance is not backing down at all. An Instagram user, @suwakweh is causing a stir as she comes hard on Daddy Freeze, his fiance and his lifestyle. The lady claims he has no right to teach on the things of God especially when the divorcee shamelessly prides himself on how he fornicates with a woman he’s not married to.

I don’t understand why people keep attacking Daddy Freeze’s personal life because he is teaching about the truth about the bible? What is wrong with people and especially Nigerians? I am tired of people’s vindictive attitude in the country. Why can’t they take the true message and leave the messenger out of it.

The lady further spoke on what she called the seductive and sensual clothings worn by Freeze’s girlfriend, @Tastebudz. She spoke on how a man truly called by God won’t allow his fiancee to dress in such manner even in videos where he’s teaching the ‘word of God’.

Below is excerpt of her comments below;

True but not when you have a bible in your hand and claim to be ministering the holy precepts of God to the world via social media. Tastebudz REGULARLY shows off a good proportion of her boobs and so forth and still claims to be teaching from the bible. Check out her Instagram page. Which God sends carnal, sensuous folks to preach his holy precepts? If our dress code was of no importance, 1 Tim 2:8-10; 1 Pet 3:3-5 would not be in the New Testament. Peace

In his fiancee defense, Daddy Freeze decided to justify her choice of clothes by pointing out that women now preach in Churches which was not so in time past. His quote below.

Look at this intensely obtuse dingleberry. Are your pastors dressed like Jesus? Olodo rabata. The Bible says women should not preach in church why are women preaching? Obey that first before you come here to disgrace your lineage… 1 Corinthians 14 [34] Women should remain silent in the churches. They are not allowed to speak, but must be in submission, as the law says.

See screenshots of the comments below….