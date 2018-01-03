 Lagos Captures Badoo Cult’s High Priest In Ogun State | Nigeria Today
Lagos Captures Badoo Cult’s High Priest In Ogun State

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Security operatives from Lagos have captured a 34-year-old man identified as the high priest of the dreaded Badoo cult group that has kept residents of Ikorodu in fear for months. The team led by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, comprised operatives of  Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS),  Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos Vigilance…

Comments

