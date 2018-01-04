Lagos CP rescues 11-yr-old maid locked inside apartment – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Lagos CP rescues 11-yr-old maid locked inside apartment
Vanguard
Lagos — Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Imohimi Edgal, Thursday rescued an 11 year-old maid whose guardian locked inside an apartment in Mafoluku area of Lagos , for days, while she traveled to the village. Lagos CP rescued 11-yr …
Badoo hypnotises, smashes victim's head, takes blood- Police
I Won't Relent Until Perpetrators Of Badoo Killings Are Caught – Imohimi
I Will Appear Before Police But Not CP Edgal- Badoo Kingpin
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!