 Lagos CP rescues 11-yr-old maid locked inside apartment – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 4, 2018


Lagos — Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Imohimi Edgal, Thursday rescued an 11 year-old maid whose guardian locked inside an apartment in Mafoluku area of Lagos , for days, while she traveled to the village. Lagos CP rescued 11-yr
