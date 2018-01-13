Lagos explains ban on cart pushers, wheelbarrow operators

Lagos State Government on Saturday announced the ban on the operations of cart pushers and wheelbarrow operators​.​ Secretary to the State Government, Tunji Bello, in a statement​, ​​said investigations revealed that the cart pushers were responsible for most of the illegal dumping of waste in canals and road medians at night which causes flooding. Bello​ […]

Lagos explains ban on cart pushers, wheelbarrow operators

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

