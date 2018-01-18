 Lagos Gas Plant Fire: DPR Commences Inquests Into Incident | Nigeria Today
Lagos Gas Plant Fire: DPR Commences Inquests Into Incident

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says it has commenced an inquest into the fire incident that claimed two lives in a Second Coming Company, a gas plant in Magodo, Lagos. The Director of the Department, Mr Mordecai Ladan, stated this during the inspection of the just exploded gas plant in Lagos. According to Ladan, […]

