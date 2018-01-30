Lagos government embarks on enumeration of telecommunications masts

Lagos state government has embarked on the enumeration of Telecommunications Towers across the geographical boundaries of Lagos State as part of efforts to validate the database of the Agency as well as identify unpermitted and non-compliant infrastructures of telecommunication towers by stakeholders. In a statement issued by the General Manager, Lagos State infrastructure and maintenance […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

