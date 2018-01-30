 Lagos government embarks on enumeration of telecommunications masts | Nigeria Today
Lagos government embarks on enumeration of telecommunications masts

Lagos state government has embarked on the enumeration of Telecommunications Towers across the geographical boundaries of Lagos State as part of efforts to validate the database of the Agency as well as identify unpermitted and non-compliant infrastructures of telecommunication towers by stakeholders. In a statement issued by the General Manager, Lagos State infrastructure and maintenance […]

