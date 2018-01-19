Lagos govt commends civil servants

By Fredrick Okopie

LAGOS—LAGOS State Government said the reason why the State Civil Service has always being in the forefront of innovation and dynamic effectiveness in the country is because it meets up with global demand and constant changes in Information Technology that promotes leadership skills.

This came as top civil servants of director’s level were in a leadership training programme in Ikeja, tagged: “Leadership and Management training for senior civil servants in Lagos State.”

Speaking on behalf of the state government, the state Commissioner, Ministry of Establishment, Training and Pensions, Dr. Akintola Oke, said: “The need for ensuring and assuring the efficiency and effectiveness of public institution has never been greater than now. In a dynamic age of constant changes, it is widely agreed that institutions must clearly defined missions that are relevant to the needs and aspirations of its stakeholders.

The human capital at the helm of leadership in these institutions must have the courage to envision a future that realises the attainment of the defined mission of the institution.”

Dr. Oke, revealed that only strong and trained leaders can envision the right and appropriate future for organisations. Where leaders do not posses the attitude, aptitude and skills that are relevant for the times, they become fundamentally flawed in any attempt to craft a beneficial and compelling vision for their organisations.

