Lagos Hospitals Get N2.5bn Health Equipment

The Lagos State Government has procured N2.5 billion health equipment to boost the delivery of qualitative healthcare in the state’s general hospitals and teaching hospital. The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris revealed this in Lagos at the weekend while speaking with newsmen on efforts made to improve on access and quality of healthcare […]

