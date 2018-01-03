Lagos Police Command Dismiss 9 Police Officer & Demotes 25 Over Corrupted Practices

Lagos State Police Command in its quest to ensure sound policing in the state, on Tuesday said it has dismissed nine policemen found culpable of various offences and demoted 25 others for offences bordering on gross insubordination, incivility and drunkenness, among others.

According to a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chike Oti, 60 rank and files also faced disciplinary action for misconduct. The statement read;

“In keeping with the promise he made to the good people of Lagos State on assumption of office that there will be no room for corrupt and indisciplined police officers under his watch, the Lagos State Police Command hereby releases to the general public the breakdown in figures, of police personnel punished for various disciplinary offences between the months of September and December 2017 as follows:





“Nine officers were dismissed for offences ranging from discreditable conduct, corrupt practices, disobedience to lawful order and falsehood.