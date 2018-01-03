Lagos Police uncovers Badoo Shrine in Ogun
The Lagos State Police Command, on Tuesday, uncovered a shrine at Ayegbami quarters, Imosan in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun, where suspected Badoo cult members take oath before going on operations. The shrine was discovered in an operation carried out by the command, SARS and the Lagos State task force, following an arrest of some suspected badoo cult […]
The post Lagos Police uncovers Badoo Shrine in Ogun appeared first on BellaNaija.
