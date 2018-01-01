 Lagos recovers N13m from accounts of dead staff | Nigeria Today
Lagos recovers N13m from accounts of dead staff

Posted on Jan 1, 2018

…Demolishes 12 buildings

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

lagos—The Lagos State Government has recovered N13 million paid into accounts of dead colleagues and overpaid salaries of staff in its ministries and parastatals.

This is just as it had demolished 12 buildings in the state in a move to prevent  occurrence of building collapse.

This was contained in a document obtained from the state government on  activities of its  Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA) during the third quarter of 2017.

It was disclosed in the document that the recovered N13 million  belong to deceased staff,  those that had  stayed beyond their stipulated retirement date and those  who were over paid monthly salary.

A breakdown of the recovered funds as  revealed in the document  showed that N7 million was recovered from terminal entitlement of the affected staff.

It read in part: “Some of the staff stayed beyond their dates of retirement,  some  have passed on but  some funds were paid into their accounts. However, N6 million was recovered from overpaid salaries of various staff of Local Government and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) within the period under review.”

Also in the document,   132 distressed buildings  were identified across the state. It further disclosed that 654 illegal and non-conforming structures were sealed while 841 buildings under construction were served contravention notices within the period under review.

It stated: “Also, 132 distressed buildings were discovered within the period. 40 buildings were discovered prone to collapse.”

 

