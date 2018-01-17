Lagos Residents Cry Out Over Heaps Of Refuse Dump
Some residents of Lawanson and Mushin environs of Lagos State are groaning over the continued accumulation of refuse heaps in the areas. The residents, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, called on the relevant authorities to intensify efforts in evacuating the refuse currently scattered all over the place. NAN reports […]
The post Lagos Residents Cry Out Over Heaps Of Refuse Dump appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!