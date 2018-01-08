Lagos sets January deadline to pass budget
The Lagos State House of Assembly is to pass the state’s 2018 Budget Bill before the end of January. The Acting Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Strategy and Publicity, Mr Tunde Braimoh, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday. “We are working round […]
