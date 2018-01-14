 Lagos State Government Drags AY And Davido To Court For Tax Evasion – Nigerian Entertainment Today | Nigeria Today
Lagos State Government Drags AY And Davido To Court For Tax Evasion – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Nigerian Entertainment Today

Lagos State Government Drags AY And Davido To Court For Tax Evasion
Nigerian Entertainment Today
According to a report in Punch Newspapers, comedian AY and Davido may be facing a legal battle as the Lagos State Government has taken them to court for tax evasion. The report states that Davido was dragged to court in July 2017 while AY (real name
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News.

