Lagos State University 2017/2018 1st & 2nd Batch Admission List Released.

This is to inform all candidates who applied for the postgraduate admission to Lagos State University (LASU) that the management has published the names of admitted candidates for the 2017/2018 Academic Session. The list of available candidates are available on the school’s website. The list is made up of Batch A and Batch B admitted …

