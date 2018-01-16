Lagos State University 2017/2018 5th Batch Pre-Degree Admission List Released.

This is to inform all candidates who applied for pre-degree admission to the Lagos State University (LASU) that the management has released the 5th batch admission list for the 2017/2018 academic session. candidates are to click the link below to view lasu predegree 5th batch admission list for the 2017/2018 session. The following applicants to …

The post Lagos State University 2017/2018 5th Batch Pre-Degree Admission List Released. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

