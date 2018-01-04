Lagos State University 2017/2018 Acceptance Fee Payment Deadline Extends.

The Lagos State University (LASU) hereby inform all fresh students that the management has extended the deadline for acceptance fee payment for the 2017/2018 academic session. The new deadline for payment of the acceptance fee has beenot extended from Friday 29th December, 2017 to Friday 5th January, 2018. See LASU acceptance fee procedure/guideline here. …

