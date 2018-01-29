 Lagos State University 2017 Sandwich Degree Matriculation /Orientation Schedule Of Events. | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lagos State University 2017 Sandwich Degree Matriculation /Orientation Schedule Of Events.

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform all newly admitted students of the Lagos State University theta the management has announced the institutions Matriculation Ceremony and Orientation Programme for the 2017 Modular Year. The date has been scheduled as follows: DATE: Tuesday, 30th January, 2018 TIME: 10:00am – 11:00am (Matriculation Ceremony) 11:00am – 1:00pm (Orientation Programme) VENUE: University …

The post Lagos State University 2017 Sandwich Degree Matriculation /Orientation Schedule Of Events. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.