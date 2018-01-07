Lagos To London: Watch Full Documentary Of Wizkid’s Royal Albert Hall Iconic Concert By Boiler Room

Boiler Room has released a documentary of Wizkid’s historic International Journey from the the streets of Lagos to the Royal Albert Hall Stage in London where he became the first African Act to sell out a show at the iconic hall.

The 16-minutes documentary captures scenes of Wizkid’s live performance in London, a quick interview with the Starboy and shout out to his mass of fans who helped him achieve the landmark of filling up the Royal Albert Hall.

The documentary contains clips from his Royal Albert Hall performance, his Felabration performance as well as his interview with Boiler Room.

Directed by Ramone Anderson and video credits to: Boiler Room TV.

Watch Full Video Below;

