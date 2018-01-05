 Lagos Water Corporation urges residents to use water wisely – P.M. News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lagos Water Corporation urges residents to use water wisely – P.M. News

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


P.M. News

Lagos Water Corporation urges residents to use water wisely
P.M. News
The Managing Director of Lagos Water Corporation (LWC), Mr Muminu Badmus, on Friday urged Lagosians to imbibe the culture of water conservation. Badmus gave this advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. He said that the

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.