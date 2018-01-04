Lai Mohammed Is Sick & Depraved For Telling BBC That IPOB Are Terrorist Who Poses Greater Threat To Nigeria’s Unity Than Fulani Herdsmen – Fani Kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani Kayode says the Information Minister, Lai Mohammed is sick & depraved for declaring the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) as terrorist group. Fani Kayode stated in a short write up he made on his official facebook while reacting to the recent Killings in Benue State. Read What He Said Below.. […]

The post Lai Mohammed Is Sick & Depraved For Telling BBC That IPOB Are Terrorist Who Poses Greater Threat To Nigeria’s Unity Than Fulani Herdsmen – Fani Kayode appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

