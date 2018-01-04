 Lai Mohammed Is Sick & Depraved For Telling BBC That IPOB Are Terrorist Who Poses Greater Threat To Nigeria’s Unity Than Fulani Herdsmen – Fani Kayode | Nigeria Today
Lai Mohammed Is Sick & Depraved For Telling BBC That IPOB Are Terrorist Who Poses Greater Threat To Nigeria’s Unity Than Fulani Herdsmen – Fani Kayode

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Politics

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani Kayode says the Information Minister, Lai Mohammed is sick & depraved for declaring the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) as terrorist group. Fani Kayode stated in a short write up he made on his official facebook while reacting to the recent Killings in Benue State. Read What He Said Below.. […]

