Lalong denies calving out cattle colony in Plateau, rejects FG’s proposal
Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has refuted reports that parts of Plateau State have been given out as colonies for cattle herders in the State, stressing that the state had no land for such. Lalong described the reports that he had carved out parts of Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Bokkos Local Government Areas for the […]
