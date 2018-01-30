Lalong vows to recover looted funds
Plateau state Governor, Simon Lalong has reiterated his administration’s determination to recover looted funds from the state. He also accused the immediate past administration of the state of capitalising on the ongoing debate on cattle ranches and colonies to divert attention from the missing N2b Federal Government Intervention Fund released to the immediate past government […]
