Lamido : I was discovered from an obscure village in Jigawa State

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido says he was discovered by the People Democratic Party (PDP) from an obscure village in Jigawa state.

Lamido made this known on Monday in Abakaliki when his campaign team visited the governor of Ebonyi State; David Umahi.

Lamido said he was ready to administer a new direction for Nigeria if nominated as PDP standard bearer for 2019 presidential election because he was aspiring to unite Nigerians and make the country prosperous and secure.

He said he believes he was qualified to win the party’s nomination since he was a party man by history and character with the party giving him everything he has in life.

“The party discovered me from my obscure village in Jigawa, made me its state chairman and after I lost initial bids to become the state governor, made me Nigeria’s foreign affairs minister during a period of its pariah status. “The party further made me the state governor and I want to presently pay it and the country back with selfless service that would unite, reconcile and prosper the citizens” He said

“We are around nine aspirants jostling for the position presently but the emphasis should be on the nomination of the best man that would be seen as the country’s torch bearer.

“The party is looking upon its governors for direction and as the convention to pick its candidate approaches, it should concentrate on reclaiming the confidence reposed in it by Nigerians,

“The decampees who include former governors, ministers, legislators among others, are those who were hitherto unknown until the party gave them the platform to be known in the country.

“The loss of the 2015 elections was bitter because members from the northern part of country were seen as infidels with some flogged, their houses burnt including my office”

