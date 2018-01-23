 Lamido speaks on presidential ambition, blasts defectors to APC | Nigeria Today
Lamido speaks on presidential ambition, blasts defectors to APC

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido on Monday, said that he was not desperate to become Nigeria’s president in 2019. Lamido said this in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state, when he led his campaign team on a courtesy visit to Governor David Umahi. “I will administer a new direction for Nigeria if nominated because I aspire […]

