Landmine kills 13 civilians in Mali, say local officials – News24

Landmine kills 13 civilians in Mali, say local officials
Bamako – Thirteen civilians travelling from Burkina Faso were killed on Thursday when their vehicle ran over a landmine in central Mali, local officials and a security source said, giving a provisional toll. "Thirteen Malian and Burkinabe civilians …
