Lanre Lawanson joins Kunle Afolayan, Banky W at New York Film Academy

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Twenty-two years old CEO of MadHouse and Music Video Director, Lanre Lawanson proved the popular saying right that Africans are the ones leading in the world today by being one of the young few in Africa to ever attend the New York Film Academy in pursuit of a master’s degree in Film Making.

The young Film maker joins Kunle Afolayan, Banky W in pursuing a master’s degree in the prestigious Film Academy.

The New York Film Academy offers camps, short-term workshops, conservatory-style programs, and degree programs. The Academy’s one- and two-year conservatory-style programs include topics in Filmmaking, Acting for Film, Producing, Screenwriting, 3D Animation, Cinematography, Broadcast Journalism, Photography, Graphic Design, Musical Theatre, and Game Design; as well as an accelerated three-year Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) degree programs in Filmmaking, Acting for Film, Producing, Screenwriting, 3D Animation Grand and Graphic Design.

The post Lanre Lawanson joins Kunle Afolayan, Banky W at New York Film Academy appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

