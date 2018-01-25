 Large warehouse for Indian hemp discovered in Edo forest | Nigeria Today
Large warehouse for Indian hemp discovered in Edo forest

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

Jethro Ibileke/Benin The Edo State Command of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has announced the discovery of a warehouse where large quantities of I are kept before being transported to buyers in different parts of the country. Mr. Wakawa Bubs, the State Commander of NDLEA, who announced the discovery in a statement he issued in Benin, said the warehouse is located in a thick forest in Ugbubezi village, Owan West local government area of the State.

