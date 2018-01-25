Lassa fever: Anambra Govt warns residents of garri consumption
Anambra State government has urged residents of the state to be wary of the kind of garri they consume due to the prevalent spread of Lassa fever in the country. Speaking yesterday during a radio programme, ‘Anambra Talks,’ the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joe Akabuike cautioned against the purchase of garri products from certain […]
