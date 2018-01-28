Lassa Fever: Health Minister Says Health Workers Cause Of Their Deaths

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole on Saturday attributed the increasing number of Health worker getting infected with Lassa Fever to their refusal to take necessary precaution while treating patients in hospitals. Adewole who stated this in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State when he paid a courtesy call on the state Governor, Chief David Umahi described the […]

The post Lassa Fever: Health Minister Says Health Workers Cause Of Their Deaths appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

