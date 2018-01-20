Lassa Fever hits Kogi again; one killed, medical doctor infected

A fresh case of Lassa Fever has been recorded in Lokoja, Kogi State. This followed the death of a child in the early hours of Friday. The child had been admitted at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja. Meanwhile, a Medical Doctor who was said to have had contact with the deceased patient is currently sick. […]

Lassa Fever hits Kogi again; one killed, medical doctor infected

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

