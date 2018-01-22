 Lassa fever kills doctor who treated seven-month-old baby of the disease | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lassa fever kills doctor who treated seven-month-old baby of the disease

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Tragedy struck Sunday night as the medical doctor who contracted Lasa fever while treating a seven-month-old victim baby has himself died of the disease. The baby had earlier passed on last Saturday just one day of being admitted.  Our correspondent learnt that late Doctor Idowu Ahmed died in Irua Edo State where he was being […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.