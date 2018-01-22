Lassa fever kills doctor who treated seven-month-old baby of the disease
Tragedy struck Sunday night as the medical doctor who contracted Lasa fever while treating a seven-month-old victim baby has himself died of the disease. The baby had earlier passed on last Saturday just one day of being admitted. Our correspondent learnt that late Doctor Idowu Ahmed died in Irua Edo State where he was being […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!