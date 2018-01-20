Lassa Fever: NCDC tells health workers what to do while handling patients
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has urged health workers across the country to strictly adhere to standard Infection, Prevention and Control (IPC) procedures while handling patients at all times and not just when Lassa fever is suspected. Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Chief Executive Officer of the NCDC, gave the advice in Abuja against […]
