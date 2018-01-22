Lassa fever outbreak : Ondo govt confirms death of five persons, 24 others in critical condition
The Ondo State government has confirmed the death of five persons, with twenty four others in critical condition from the outbreak of lassa fever in the state. Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Yemi Olowolabi confirmed that the death and the cases were recorded from four local government areas in the state. He listed the local […]
