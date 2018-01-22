Lassa fever outbreak : Ondo govt confirms death of five persons, 24 others in critical condition

The Ondo State government has confirmed the death of five persons, with twenty four others in critical condition from the outbreak of lassa fever in the state. Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Yemi Olowolabi confirmed that the death and the cases were recorded from four local government areas in the state. He listed the local […]

Lassa fever outbreak : Ondo govt confirms death of five persons, 24 others in critical condition

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

