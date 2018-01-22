Lassa fever :Umahi warns health workers against dirty environment
The governor of Ebonyi state, Chief David Umahi yesterday warned against dirty environment following the outbreak lassa fever in the state Umahi issued the warning while inspecting the Ministry of Health at the Centenary city, Abakaliki. He, however, expressed displeasure over the condition of the ministry. He also warned that his next visit to the […]
