Lassa fever :Umahi warns health workers against dirty environment

The governor of Ebonyi state, Chief David Umahi yesterday warned against dirty environment following the outbreak lassa fever in the state Umahi issued the warning while inspecting the Ministry of Health at the Centenary city, Abakaliki. He, however, expressed displeasure over the condition of the ministry. He also warned that his next visit to the […]

Lassa fever :Umahi warns health workers against dirty environment

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

