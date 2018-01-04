Lawal Kaita Was A Fearless Democrat – Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described the late governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji Lawal Kaita, as a fearless democrat whose immense contribution to Nigeria’s democratic struggles would be etched in brass. Reacting to the demise of Kaita at 85, the former Vice President said Kaita, who was his political associate, was a man […]

The post Lawal Kaita Was A Fearless Democrat – Atiku appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

