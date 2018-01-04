Lawal Kaita Was A Fearless Democrat – Atiku
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described the late governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji Lawal Kaita, as a fearless democrat whose immense contribution to Nigeria’s democratic struggles would be etched in brass. Reacting to the demise of Kaita at 85, the former Vice President said Kaita, who was his political associate, was a man […]
The post Lawal Kaita Was A Fearless Democrat – Atiku appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
