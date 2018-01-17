Lawmaker awards scholarship to 200 students in Taraba

Member representing Ussa Constituency in the Taraba State House of Assembly Hon. Habila Timothy Anderifun yesterday awarded scholarship to 200 students from his constituency studying in various tertiary institutions across the country. Speaking during the flag off of the scholarship award at Eloheem Suit Jalingo, Habila said he was moved to reach out to the […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

