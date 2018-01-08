Lawmaker to FG: Proscribe violent herdsmen as terrorists

MEMBER representing Logo State Constituency at the Benue House of Assembly, Terna-Kester Kyenge, has urged the federal government to declare violent Fulani herdsmen as terrorists and also treat them as such. His appeal was contained in a statement issued to Nigerian Pilot at the weekend in Abuja, demanding the state and federal government to declare […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

