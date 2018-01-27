LCC to increase Lekki & Ikoyi toll fares by February 1

Fares paid at the tolls on Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge and Lekki-Epe Expressway will be increased come February 1, the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) has reportedly revealed. According to Punch, this was made known by the Managing Director, Mohammed Hassan, who said the increase is allowing “extensive consultations held with stakeholders in the Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway of Lagos State.” […]

