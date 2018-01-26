 LCCI urges liberalization of downstream sector, concession of oil pipelines | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

LCCI urges liberalization of downstream sector, concession of oil pipelines

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has called on the Federal Government to urgently liberalise the downstream petroleum sector to end the recurring fuel scarcity in the country. President of the Chamber, Babatunde Ruwase, made the call on Wednesday in Lagos during a media briefing on the State of the Nation. He said that […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.