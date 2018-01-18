Lebanese journalist sentenced in absentia for army criticism – Seattle Times
|
Lebanese journalist sentenced in absentia for army criticism
Seattle Times
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon's military court has sentenced a Lebanese journalist in absentia to six months in prison for comments critical of the Lebanese army. Activists and colleagues say Hanin Ghaddar, a visiting fellow at the Washington Institute for …
