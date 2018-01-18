Lebanon Court Orders Six-Month Jail Term For Journalist – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Lebanon Court Orders Six-Month Jail Term For Journalist
CHANNELS TELEVISION
A Lebanese military court handed down a six-month prison sentence to a journalist for presenting views critical of the army, a court official told AFP on Thursday. Hanin Ghaddar, also a researcher known for her criticism of the powerful Hezbollah …
