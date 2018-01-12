Lecturer (Gynaecologic Clinical Biochemistry) at the College of Advance Health Science and Technology (CAHST) – Akwa Ibom

The College of Advance Health Science and Technology (CAHST), invites applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the position of: Lecturer (Gynaecologic Clinical Biochemistry). The position is located in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. Interested candidates should possess M.Sc and or PhD; MBBS with M.Sc in relevant field or a related field.

