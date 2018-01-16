 Kelechi Iheanacho and VAR help Leicester to FA Cup win over Fleetwood – The Guardian | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kelechi Iheanacho and VAR help Leicester to FA Cup win over Fleetwood – The Guardian

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Guardian

Kelechi Iheanacho and VAR help Leicester to FA Cup win over Fleetwood
The Guardian
In years to come, this might be considered the first success of a football revolution. Or, the beginning of the machines taking over and removing the joy from football. Either way, for the first time in the English game, VAR was used to reverse a
Leicester advance to FA Cup fourth roundSuperSport (blog)
FA Cup 2017-18: Video ref assists Leicester in win over Fleetwood TownThe Sydney Morning Herald
VAR intervenes for FA Cup goal in 1st for English soccerNew York Daily News
Goal.com –Fcnaija (blog)
all 58 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.