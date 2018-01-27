 Leicester block loan deal for Musa – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Leicester block loan deal for Musa – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in Sports


Vanguard

Leicester block loan deal for Musa
Vanguard
Leicester City have blocked Ahmed Musa's loan return to top Russian club CSKA Moscow as the Foxes are only interested in a permanent deal. Musa. Ahmed Musa, 25, has failed to establish himself with 'The Foxes' since his big-money move from CSKA in 2016
