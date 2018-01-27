Leicester block loan deal for Musa – Vanguard
Vanguard
Leicester block loan deal for Musa
Vanguard
Leicester City have blocked Ahmed Musa's loan return to top Russian club CSKA Moscow as the Foxes are only interested in a permanent deal. Musa. Ahmed Musa, 25, has failed to establish himself with 'The Foxes' since his big-money move from CSKA in 2016 …
